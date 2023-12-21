Definitive guide to the Superleague format – free football, no fixed teams, 64 teams in three leagues

A22 Sports have presented their proposal for the new Superleague project, following the European Court ruling that UEFA and FIFA cannot sanction clubs that join the Superleague. After statements were made by Barcelona and Real Madrid welcoming the ruling, CEO of A22 Bernd Reichart gave a presentation to explain their proposed format for the Superleague.

‘Football is free’ – that was the key message that Reichart was keen to put across, noting that on one level, clubs are now able to decide their own future and seek to build the best competition in the world of sport. On the other hand, the main attraction perhaps to fans was the announcement that matches would be broadcast for free.

The new Superleague format explained.pic.twitter.com/dtR8LtMNnX — Football España (@footballespana_) December 21, 2023

In terms of the format, the men’s side would see the primary European competition divided into a three-tiered league system: the star league, gold league and blue league. The top two leagues would consist of 16 teams, which in the league phase would be divided into two groups of eight. These teams would play each other 14 times, 7 at home and 7 away, before a knockout phase consisting of quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final. The combined total of games would be 19 games to win the top two leagues, which is the same under UEFA’s new Champions League format, that has an upper limit of 19 games.

The sides in the blue league, the bottom tier of the three, would be divided into four groups of 8, that also play each other home and away, before qualifying for a quarter-final stage. The bottom two sides in the star league would be relegated to the star league and replaced by the finalists from the gold league, as would be the case for the blue league.

Four teams will exit the blue league each year to be replaced by teams earning their position through domestic performance. Reichart was asked exactly how that would work, but did not have an answer, saying they were still in discussions.

The women’s format followed the same pattern but with 32 teams and two leagues (star and gold) rather than three.

Reichart detailed that they intended to create a new platform called Unify, where fans would be able to stream matches for free, and hinted that the entire project would be funded through advertising. His claim was that they could reach billions of viewers, but did hint that there would be an option to pay for an advertising free option.

The Superleague said they were willing to guarantee solidarity payments and revenue at a higher rate than currently exists for the first three years of the competition to clubs that joined. It was shaped as if they were open to changes and input from interested parties, and admitted that they had not closed deals with anyone, but were in talks with investors, and would be in discussions with local broadcasters.

There was also no answer to the idea that national associations may withdraw the licences from players on teams that participate, Reichart explaining that ‘it was not the time for licensing and laws’, but rather participation, open discussions and avoiding conflicts.

His key closing remarks were that Superleague was fan and club-centric, aiming to put them at the heart of decision-making, while waving the platform Unify as the flagship attraction to fans and investors. Clubs stand to earn more money than they do currently, according to Reichart.

On the other hand, the new format would make it virtually impossible for top clubs to miss out on European action, more so than it is now. The lack of clarity on how domestic participation would qualify clubs for the bottom tier of the system and the lack of clear answers on player registrations and investors will concern sceptics. While Reichart was keen to emphasize that it would be a meritocracy, under the Superleague system it would take a team three years at least to have the chance to reach the equivalent of a Champions League quarter-final, as opposed to just one currently.