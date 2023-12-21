Carlo Ancelotti backs Real Madrid star to solve defensive crisis after impressive display against Alaves

Lucas Vazquez’s late goal against Alaves on Thursday evening has ensured that Real Madrid will end 2023 as the top dogs in La Liga. Los Blancos’ victory had looked very unlikely after they were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after Nacho Fernandez saw red, but a battling display ensured the win.

Nacho’s red card has left Carlo Ancelotti with a big headache, as it means that Antonio Rudiger is his only available centre-back for upcoming La Liga matches. However, the Italian has backed Aurelien Tchouameni to fill in for the time being after an impressive display in Vitoria, as per Diario AS.

“Tchouameni will get angry for this, but he’s amazing as a central defender. He is lucky he can play as midfielder and as defender. He has all the qualities to be a top centre-back.”

Ancelotti also addressed concerns about Jude Bellingham’s attitude, after the Englishman saw a fourth yellow card of the season in La Liga against Alaves.

“He doesn’t have to change anything.”

Real Madrid can now enjoy their winter break knowing that they will top the three at Christmas and New Year, before they return to action against Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 3rd of January.