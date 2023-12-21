Building the argument for and against Girona winning La Liga

If Girona beat Real Betis on Thursday evening, regardless of what Real Madrid do, the Catalan side will be winter champions. They will still be one game short of the true halfway point, but in a season of milestones already, Girona fans will be able to sit down at Christmas with their team top of the table. The question that all are asking, is how long can it last?

A quick look at the la liga odds before the season would have told you that Girona have a minuscule chance of making the top four, let alone winning the league. Yet their are arguments both for and against them being able to maintain their current performance levels – here are some of the them.

For Girona winning the league

The football – Girona are playing the best football in Spain currently. They might not have the best players, but there is only one game in which they were beaten this season, and the first 15 minutes against Real Madrid, they should have been two goals to the good. Opponents are struggling to live with them, and Athletic Club (5th) and Real Sociedad (6th) are the only teams to have taken points off them.

Comeback kings – Girona have come from behind on eight occasions this season, winning six of them. No side has done so more often. It does not phase the Blanquivermells to face adversity, and they continue to play the same way whenever it comes their way

Lack of Europe – Everyone else in the title race will be playing midweek games until at least March, leaving little opportunity for them to recover, train and prepare games. Girona on the other hand have just one game per week to focus on for the most part, and that means they have an edge over their rivals

Against Girona winning the league