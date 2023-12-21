Barcelona’s Joan Laporta and Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez react to Superleague ruling – ‘A before and after’

Barcelona and Real Madrid have welcomed the ruling of the European Supreme Court against FIFA and UEFA which prevents the two governing bodies from sanctioning clubs who look to start a Superleague.

Shortly after the ruling CEO of A22 Bernd Reichart, the company organising the competition, declared that games would in theory be broadcast for free, in comparison to the Champions League. Meanwhile the Clasico duo are also looking at hefty financial bonuses if the competition does go ahead.

Following the ruling, Barcelona President Joan Laporta called it an historic opportunity to better distribute the wealth in football between the clubs. He was explicit about the fact that this ‘was not intended to go against the Spanish league or national competitions’, but did say that the way football was structured currently favoured clubs with unlimited wealth, no doubt referencing Manchester City, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile Real Madrid President Florentino Perez also made a statement after the ruling, declaring that from today, ‘football is in the hands of the clubs, the fans and the players.’

“Today will mark a before and after in the history of European football. Finally we can work with freedom, without fear of punishment, in order to progress the game and make it more attractive to fans.”

“In the coming days, we will study at length the reach of this decision, but I do think that we can take two conclusions from this. First, football is no longer and never will be again a monopoly. And second, that finally the clubs will be the masters of their own destiny.”

UEFA also put out a statement:

This ruling does not signify an endorsement or validation of the so-called ‘super league’; it rather underscores a pre-existing shortfall within UEFA’s pre-authorisation framework, a technical aspect that has already been acknowledged and addressed in June 2022. UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and specifically that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations.

UEFA remains resolute in its commitment to uphold the European football pyramid, ensuring that it continues to serve the broader interests of society. We will continue to shape the European sports model collectively with national associations, leagues, clubs, fans, players, coaches, EU institutions, governments and partners alike.

We trust that the solidarity-based European football pyramid that the fans and all stakeholders have declared as their irreplaceable model will be safeguarded against the threat of breakaways by European and national laws.

There is no definitive conclusion to be drawn on the next steps yet. The Superleague can now go ahead without fear of sanctions from the governing bodies, but unless they can persuade other major clubs to participate, then the ruling will become somewhat redundant anyway.