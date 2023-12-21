Barcelona star will remain at club for extra season if contract clause is triggered

He may have barely played this season, but Sergi Roberto was Barcelona’s hero on Wednesday as they eked out a 3-2 victory over Almeria at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The 31-year-old was a surprise starter for the match, but he vindicated Xavi Hernandez’s decision by scoring twice, including an 83rd-minute winner.

Following Sergio Busquets’ departure at the end of last season, Roberto was appointed as club captain, although he has struggled for any minutes over the course of the current campaign. This has led to reports that he will leave Barcelona next summer when his contract expires, with a move to the MLS deemed to be very likely.

However, as Sport have reported, Roberto may well remain at Barcelona next season. As part of this contract, he has an automatic one-year extension that would be triggered after a certain number of matches. After Wednesday’s performance, he may well find himself playing more often going forward.

Roberto has been an excellent servant for Barcelona, and despite it having looked very likely that this season would be his last at the club, his stay could well be extended by another 12 months.