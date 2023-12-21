Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all keeping tabs on Manchester United star ahead of possible 2024 move

Mason Greenwood’s move to Getafe in the summer was a very controversial one. The Manchester United winger had been out in the wilderness for 18 months after being accused of rape, although the case was later dropped after a key witness pulled out. Fearing backlash from their supporters, the Premier League giants sent Greenwood out on loan to the Madrid-based club.

Getafe have loved having Greenwood at the club, despite criticism of the move, and his best performance of the season came against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. The 22-year-old inspired Jose Bordalas’ side to a 3-3 draw, which ended Atleti’s 20-match winning run at the Metropolitano.

Following that match, Atleti have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Greenwood next summer (via MD), with Barcelona and Real Madrid also said to be keeping an eye on the Man United star.

Getafe are unlikely to be able to sign Greenwood on a permanent basis, although they would earn a sell-on percentage if Man United move him on next summer. It could well be that he returns to Spain, although there are sure to be plenty of reservations from these clubs’ supporters.