Barcelona board critical of Xavi Hernandez for Joao Felix change – report

Barcelona are not going through their finest moment currently, and for the first time since taking over, there has been the suggestion that Xavi Hernandez’s job is under threat. There has been growing criticism of Xavi publicly, but behind the scenes at Barcelona, there is also some malcontent with Xavi’s management.

On Wednesday night Xavi hauled Joao Felix off at half-time, something that is unlikely to have gone down well with Joan Laporta. However Cadena Cope have reported that it was another Joao Felix change that rubbed three board members up the wrong way. As the Blaugrana looked for a winner against Valencia on Saturday, Felix was also taken off.

The board members did not understand why the Portuguese was removed having just scored, while Robert Lewandowski continues his poor form in front of goal, and was left on.

Xavi has more or less maintained Felix in the line-up, despite only a handful of impressive performances this season. However his substitution of Felix for Ferran Torres against Almeria was a sign that he must improve to keep his place in the side, yet it is also true that Lewandowski continues in the line-up without any sign of losing his place.