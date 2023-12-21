Barcelona and Real Madrid due €1b bonus if Superleague goes ahead, Premier League sides risk €300m penalty

Barcelona and Real Madrid will be celebrating the European Court ruling against UEFA and FIFA that they are contravening European Union laws if they try to sanction the Clasico duo for starting the infamous Superleague. The ruling was that UEFA and FIFA would be constituting a monopoly in the market, and now the main obstacle to teams joining the Superleague, sanctions and expulsion from the Champions League is no longer there.

As per Sport, it could change the entire financial outlook for Barcelona and Real Madrid. As the founding members, and the only clubs that remained in the Superleague, the Catalan daily claim that they will both be due €1b loyalty bonuses if the competition does get up and running. Investors had previously promised in the region of €15b for a competition they believe would be worth €100b. A22 have reportedly been in contact with over 60 clubs to discuss the Superleague, but it is not clear how many clubs are interested in the competition with the two Spanish giants.

🚨 Florentino Pérez (Real Madrid President): "Football, fans and freedom have won today. The European Super League will never be a monopoly, the clubs will decide their future." pic.twitter.com/OhgWrWyM3g — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 21, 2023

On the other hand, the other founding members of the Superleague could be at risk of a penalty. Atletico Madrid, Milan, Inter, Juventus and the so-called big six Premier League clubs must decided whether they want to continue as part of the project with A22, and could face an exit penalty of €300m if they do not.

It is still the early stages after the ruling, and there is no way of knowing quite how it will play out. After the British government vowed to fight against the Superleague, it seems difficult for the Premier League sides to join the competition. Without those sides, it looks much more difficult for the project to be the same one pitched, either to teams or investors – equally that €1b bonus looks some way off.