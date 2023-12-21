Aston Villa boss Unai Emery pours cold water on possible return for Barcelona star – “I want to keep him”

This week, the future of Clement Lenglet at Aston Villa has been the cause of much speculation. The French defender has barely played this season, having arrived on a season-long loan from Barcelona during the summer. As part, there have been reports that this deal could be terminated in January.

AC Milan and Napoli are reportedly waiting in the wings over a decision, and the suggestion had been that Aston Villa would allow Lenglet to return to Barcelona during the winter, before being moved on again, whether that be on another loan or on a permanent deal.

However, Unai Emery has appeared to pour cold water on the possibility of Lenglet leaving Aston Villa in January, as he told the media on Thursday (via Fabrizio Romano).

“I want to keep Lenglet at Villa in the second part of the season. Tomorrow he’s going to play. I’m wishing to see him, I’m really very excited about how he will help us. We need players for the challenges we are going to face this season.”

🟣🔵 Emery: “I want to keep Lenglet at Villa in the second part of the season”. “Tomorrow he’s gonna play. I’m wishing to see him, I’m really very excited about how he will help us”. “We need players for the challenges we are going to face this season”. pic.twitter.com/dwN6aMHmgX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2023

Barcelona are desperate to sell Lenglet, amid their ongoing financial problems. He has no future in Catalonia, but it appears that they will have to wait until next summer in order to organise another deal.