10-man Real Madrid pick up priceless victory over Alaves to top La Liga at end of 2023

Real Madrid have capitalise on Girona dropping points at Real Betis to return back to the summit of La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s side collected three crucial points against Alaves on Thursday evening, having played much of the second half with 10 men.

It was a frustrating first half for Los Blancos, who found chances hard to come by in the opening 45 minutes. The best fell to Federico Valverde early on, but his close-range effort was well saved by Antonio Sivera in the Alaves goal.

It remained 0-0 at half time, and less than 10 minutes into the second period, Real Madrid were reduced to 10 men. Nacho Fernandez originally saw yellow for a strong challenge from behind on Samu Omorodion, but after a VAR check, it was upgraded to a red card, meaning that Los Blancos were at a man disadvantage for the remainder of the game.

Real Madrid tried to push on for a winner, and they managed to find one in the dying stages. Toni Kroos’ corner was met by an unmarked Lucas Vazquez, who headed home to ensure victory.

It means that Real Madrid end 2023 in top spot, level on points with Girona by ahead on goal difference. They are also seven clear of Barcelona, who occupy third in the La Liga table. However, that could be Atletico Madrid’s position if they defeat Sevilla on Saturday.