10-man Real Madrid held by Alaves as defensive problems worsen for Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have been unable to capitalise on Girona dropping points at Real Betis. Three points would have been enough for Carlo Ancelotti’s to top La Liga at the end of 2023, but instead, they collected just one, having been held to a goalless draw by Alaves.

It was a frustrating first half for Los Blancos, who found chances hard to come by in the opening 45 minutes. The best fell to Federico Valverde early on, but his close-range effort was well saved by Antonio Sivera in the Alaves goal.

It remained 0-0 at half time, and less than 10 minutes into the second period, Real Madrid were reduced to 10 men. Nacho Fernandez originally saw yellow for a strong challenge from behind on Samu Omorodion, but after a VAR check, it was upgraded to a red card, meaning that Los Blancos were at a man disadvantage for the remainder of the game.

Real Madrid still tried to push on for a winner, but one was not forthcoming. It means that they end 2023 in second place, two points behind Girona after five clear of Barcelona, who occupy third in the La Liga table. However, that could be Atletico Madrid’s position if they defeat Sevilla on Saturday.