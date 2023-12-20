WATCH: Sergio Roberto grabs second of the evening as Barcelona lead once again over Almeria

Barcelona have twice been pegged back by bottom side Almeria in their La Liga clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. They will hope it won’t happen for a third time, as they have now gone 3-2 in front.

Raphinha struck the opener for Barcelona, whose lead was wiped out 10 minutes later by Leo Baptistao. Despite Sergi Roberto making it 2-1 in the second half, a massive mix-up between Inaki Pena and Ronald Araujo allowed Almeria to equalise again, making it 2-2.

Fortunately for the hosts, they have now gone 3-2 ahead, and the goal has come from Roberto again – the club captain doubling his tally for the match and the season following excellent play in the build-up from Robert Lewandowski.

Sergi Roberto gets a second and what an important goal that is! 🔥 Barca are back in front 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/rDA9m9UfVC — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 20, 2023

⚽️ Que Sergi Roberto tenga más gol que nuestra delantera me lo tienen que explicar. pic.twitter.com/5qtqS5O3OC — Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) December 20, 2023

Now leading for the third time this evening, Barcelona will hope that they can hold on this time, as they look to bring their three-match winless run to an end, albeit not in convincing circumstances.