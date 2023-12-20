WATCH: Sergi Roberto scores first goal of the season as Barcelona re-take lead against Almeria

Barcelona have been frustrated for the vast majority of the opening 60 minutes of their clash with Almeria at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. They had taken a first half lead, before being pegged back less than 10 minutes later. Fortunately for Xavi Hernandez and his side, they have hit the front again.

It was Raphinha that broke the deadlock for the hosts, although his fellow Brazilian Leo Baptistao found a quick-fire equaliser for Almeria, who are bottom of the La Liga table without a single victory to their name.

If they were to hold on, it would only be their sixth point, but that looks unlikely now, as Sergi Roberto has re-instated Barcelona’s lead on the hour mark.

SERGI ROBERTO HAS GIVEN BARCELONA THE LEAD FROM A CORNER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/BROkFtu2Jm — ArgentineCuler (@FCB_Argentine) December 20, 2023

Roberto missed an easier chance from a corner early on, but he has made up for that now with an excellent header from Raphinha’s cross. It means that Barcelona are on course to snap their three-match winless run.