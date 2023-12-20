WATCH: Barcelona make pressure tell as Raphinha scores opener against Almeria

After three matches without a win (D1, L2), Barcelona are on their way to picking up a much-needed three points against bottom side La Liga. Having dominated the first 30 minutes without finding a breakthrough, they’ve now managed to find the back of the net.

Sergi Roberto missed a golden chance inside the opening 10 minutes for the hosts, who have utterly dominated proceedings so far at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Fortunately for Xavi Hernandez and his players, they have their goal now, with Raphinha firing home after Ronald Araujo had been denied seconds earlier by an excellent diving save from Luis Maximiano.

Barca get the breakthrough! 🔵🔴 Raphinha converts from close range for the opening goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z41WoJDdyl — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 20, 2023

RAPHINHA GIVES BARCA THE LEAD AGAINST ALMERIA! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zlzRv2kiDR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 20, 2023

Barcelona needed a first half goal to release some of the pressure that has been building in recent weeks, and they now have it. They should be able to control proceedings from here, as they look to end 2023 on a high note.