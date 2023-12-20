WATCH: Almeria hit back quickly against Barcelona as Leo Baptistao grabs VAR-assisted equaliser

Having worked so hard to find a first half breakthrough against Almeria, Barcelona were not able to hold their lead for long at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The bottom side in La Liga, who haven’t even won a league match yet this season, are back on level terms just before half time.

Raphinha opened the scoring at Montjuic with a close-range finish, but his goal has now been cancelled out by Leo Baptistao. The Brazilian’s effort was originally ruled out for offside, but after a VAR check, it has been awarded.

ALMERIA ARE LEVEL WITH BARCELONA AFTER A VAR REVIEW 👀 pic.twitter.com/7vjbkkwKS3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 20, 2023

It’s a goal that Ronald Araujo won’t want to see again. His error allowed Sergio Arribas to play in Baptistao, who made no mistake in the 1-on-1 with Inaki Pena.

It means that Barcelona are being held at half time against Almeria. A big second half performance will be required from Xavi Hernandez’s side if they are to ease some of the pressure that has been placed on them in recent weeks.