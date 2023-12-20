Robert Lewandowski’s agent meets with Barcelona’s Joan Laporta and Deco separately

Barcelona are coming under severe pressure of late, following months of unconvincing performances, and less than impressive results. With Robert Lewandowski the star of the show, and his finishing letting him down, speculation surrounding his future has ramped up.

It is frequently referenced by the Catalan press that Lewandowski had a €150m offer from Saudi Arabia in the summer that he turned down, Sport revealed that his agent Pini Zahavi met with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco during the day on Tuesday. Later that night he would have a lengthy dinner with President Joan Laporta. Upon leaving the restaurant though, Zahavi told the media that ‘of course’ Lewandowski would continue with the club.

Their report goes on to say that Zahavi and Barcelona have a ‘a lot of business in common’, which would suggest that they were discusssing some other clients of Zahavi. If it were related to Lewandowski, and Zahavi is being honest about his future, then it could perhaps be related to his contract. The Polish striker is the highest earner that was signed under Laporta, and his salary rises year on year. He has a deal until 2025, with an option for another year, but it would not be the first time Barcelona have tried to negotiate a wage cut.