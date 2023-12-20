Real Sociedad star returns to training just eight days after having surgery on broken arm

Earlier this month, Brais Mendez broke his arm during Real Sociedad’s 3-0 victory over Villarreal at the Ceramica. The 26-year-old was on the receiving end of a crude challenge from Etienne Capoue, and it was one that meant that surgery was required.

Mendez underwent surgery on the injury last week, and his expected lay-off time was 4-6 weeks. This meant that he would miss La Real’s remaining matches of 2023, as well possibly missing up to mid-January’s El Derbi Vasco at San Mames.

Remarkably, he could be involved against Cadiz on Thursday, as MD have reported that Mendez is back in training with La Real, just eight days on from going under the knife (and 12 days after he suffered the injury).

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil and the club’s doctor have both given the green light for Mendez to return, meaning that he has a good chance of being involved against Cadiz. It would certainly be a big boost for the Basque side if he were to be available.