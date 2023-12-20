Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responds to VAR change – ‘It’s a curious detail, nothing more’

The new year will see a new feature of VAR in Spain, with the RFEF set to release audio conversations between the referee and the VAR booth for the first time. The change will come into place on the 10th of January, when Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia as part of the Spanish Supercup, but Carlo Ancelotti was not particularly concerned about it one way or another.

The new measures will see the live audio released after the weekend’s games in order to help fans understand the decision-making process for referees. Yet for the Real Madrid manager, it would change little.

“It’s a rather curious little detail, but nothing more. I don’t care what the referees say during the game. I wish them the best and that they make as few mistakes as possible or at least less than 2023.”

The Italian vastly differed to his counterpart at Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, in that respect. The Blaugrana coach was highly positive about the change, calling it a step forward for the whole of football. There is a current of opinion that this will leave referees more exposed, but another that believes it could help to both humanise the officials, but increase comprehension. Others think it will only add to the show, providing new content for the circus.