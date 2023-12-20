Real Madrid are considering January move for Manchester United star – report

There has been much talk over the last few days about Real Madrid’s possible activity during the winter transfer window. David Alaba’s ACL injury has left Carlo Ancelotti with Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as his only senior centre-back options, and this situation could be addressed.

Ancelotti wants a central defender to be signed in January, although club bosses are keen on sign the right player. It could be that a familiar face is the one targeted, that being Raphael Varane.

According to Bild (via MD), Real Madrid are considering making a move for Varane during the winter. The 30-year-old signed for Manchester United from Los Blancos back in 2021, and despite having previously been a key player at Old Trafford, he has struggled for regular minutes in recent weeks.

It’s likely that Varane would arrive on loan if he were to join, although it remains to be seen whether Man United allow this to be a possibility, considering they have their own defensive injury issues. For now, Real Madrid will be keeping an eye on things.