Predicted XIs: Barcelona to make changes against Almeria with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong out

Barcelona are desperately in need of three points to finish out 2023 in La Liga, following just one gained in their last two matches against Valencia and Girona. The Blaugrana improved against Los Che, but against considerably weaker opposition, could not convert their chances. On Wednesday night (19:00 CEST), they have the weakest team in La Liga visiting the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Almeria.

Yet they will be without two of their key midfielders for that visit, with Frenkie de Jong suspended, and Pedri picking up another muscle injury in the final training session before the match.

The likelihood is that Oriol Romeu and Fermin Lopez come into the side to replace those two, and partner Ilkay Gundogan. With Gavi out, Sergi Roberto becomes the only other realistic alternative, and he has had just 300 minutes all season.

At the back, Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Joao Cancelo seem likely to continue in front of Inaki Pena, although Andreas Christensen could come in for Kounde. The French defender did not look good against Valencia, and Inigo Martinez will not play again in 2023. The frontline has less consensus, with any two of Ferran Torres, Joao Felix, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal likely to partner Robert Lewandowski up front.

Almeria are suffering their own injury issues too. Luis Suarez, Gonzalo Melero, Marc Pubill, Ibrahima Kone, Milan Milovanovic and Tomas Svidersky will miss out, while Lucas Robertone is suspended, leaving Gaizka Garitano with a depleted squad. Almeria are still in search of their first win, and have just five points all season, although they have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches. Ex-Real Madrid forward Sergio Arribas is expected to be their main threat going forward.