New Real Madrid star is one of four players being investigated as part of sex tape scandal

Following news that Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy have been ruled out of Real Madrid’s trip to Alaves on Thursday due to injury, four youngsters have been included in the matchday squad by Carlo Ancelotti. Among them is Raul Asencio, who will be part of a squad in La Liga for the very first time.

Asencio is a centre-back by trade, but may be asked to operate at full-back if required from the bench against Alaves, although Ancelotti will hope that won’t necessary, as Real Madrid look to finish 2023 top of La Liga.

Asencio is not particularly well-known outside of Real Madrid, but he hit the headlines earlier in the season after it was reported that he was one of four youth players at the club that is being investigated by authorities over the alleged dissemination of a sex tape video, as per Relevo, in which it has been reported that a minor was involved.

The case is currently ongoing, and is still being investigated. It means that Asencio will be fully focused on potentially making his Real Madrid debut on Thursday.