La Liga round-up: Villarreal survive scare to defeat Celta Vigo, Athletic Club secure late Las Palmas victory

MD18 of the 2023-24 La Liga season continued on Wednesday with three more matches. Barcelona’s victory over Almeria was the early kick-off, played before Villarreal-Celta Vigo at the Ceramica and Las Palmas’ trip to San Mames to face high-flying Athletic Club.

Villarreal 3-2 Celta Vigo

Villarreal bounced back from back-to-back La Liga trouncings against Real Sociedad and Real Madrid by defeating Celta Vigo in a five-goal thriller. The hosts raced into a three-goal lead after 48 minutes, courtesy of goals from Alfonso Pedraza, Aissa Mandi and Dani Parejo. Two quick-fire goals from Anastasios Douvikas and Jorgen Strand Larsen make it nervy for the hosts, but they managed to hold on.

Celta stay in the relegation zone with that defeat, with Villarreal in 13th.

Athletic Club 0-0 Las Palmas

Athletic Club picked up a late, late 1-0 victory over Las Palmas. Alvaro Valles looked like being the hero for the visitors, as he made eight saves, including one from the penalty spot against Gorka Guruzeta, but Unai Gomez’s 94th-minute winner ensured the win for the hosts.

The result sees Athletic stay in fifth, but level on points with Atletico Madrid in fourth. Meanwhile, Las Palmas remain in ninth place.