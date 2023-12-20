Future for Barcelona captain remains unclear despite meeting with Deco

Barcelona will have some tough decisions to take next summer, one of them regarding the club captain. This is the second season where Sergi Roberto has contributed little on the pitch, but with his contract up at the end of the season, the Blaugrana must decide whether to end his 17-year stay at the club.

Roberto has barely played this season, with a calf injury keeping him out for two months. The 31-year-old has started just 3 matches, played only 7, and accumulated 300 minutes, scoring once to get them back into it during their 2-2 draw with Granada. Yet his role in the team has been dramatically reduced from two seasons ago, and with Fermin Lopez earning minutes in the first team, his role has dropped significantly. On his return to the starting XI, he did not impress against Royal Antwerp.

As per Relevo, Roberto’s agent recently met with Sporting Director Deco, and was told that the club have not made up their mind on his future. Based on his contribution thus far, it would make sense for Barcelona to decide against renewing his deal, but his value is off the pitch.

Not only has Roberto admitted that his deal is similar to that of a newly-promoted academy player, Xavi Hernandez has been a firm advocate of his. The two played together, but Xavi has had little issue in seeing Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique out of the team too. Xavi appreciates the fact that Roberto takes it upon himself to welcome new signings and youngsters, helping them to integrate. He speaks English too, and has been picked out by Xavi as an example of professionalism, even if he isn’t having much of an impact on the club.

Given their salary limit struggles though, Barcelona may decide that it is an added cost that is not necessary, no matter how small his salary. Roberto recently stated his desire to continue, and in a young squad, there is no doubt he has plenty of experience, but as things stand, it will be a decision based on how much of an effect he has on the dressing room.