Barcelona’s Pedri has market value record taken by €110m-rated Manchester City counterpart

Since breaking onto the scene with Barcelona back in 2020 following his move from Las Palmas, Pedri has regularly been considered as one of the best young midfielders in world football. This has allowed him to hold a very high market value, even despite numerous injury problems.

Barcelona signed Pedri for between €20-25m, as per Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez, but he is worth much more now, with Transfermarkt having him valued at €100m. That has meant that he was the highest valued Spanish player in history, but that is now no longer the case.

As per Diario AS, Pedri has been usurped by Spanish teammate Rodri Hernandez, whose value has increased to €110m in recent days. It comes off the back of an incredible 2022-23 season for the Manchester City midfielder, who won the treble as well as the UEFA Nations League with La Roja.

Barcelona won’t care much about Pedri’s value, as they have no intention of selling him any time soon, even despite their ongoing financial problems. The 21-year-old has a release clause of €1bn, and the only way he could leave is if this was triggered, which seems highly unlikely.