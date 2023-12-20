Barcelona rule out sale of star forward in 2024 despite growing criticism

Barcelona have been somewhat underwhelmed by Robert Lewandowski this season, and increasingly there have been whispers from the fanbase that the best thing to do would be to cut their losses with the veteran. He remains their top scorer with nine goals, but his finishing rate has been far lower than required. However the Blaugrana are not ready to lose faith in him yet.

With reports of a major offer from Saudi Arabia reaching around €150m in total, some had wondered if Lewandowski’s struggles might persuade him to call time, but Sport claim that the Polish forward is committed to seeing out the following year of his contract, with his family well settled in Barcelona. His agent, Pini Zahavi, has also denied that Lewandowski could leave after a meeting with President Joan Laporta.

The club too are counting on him. Diario AS back up the Catalan outlet, saying he will not be exiting in 2024. Even if he is one of the biggest earners in the side, and Barcelona are struggling with their salary limit, they are relying on him to lead the line for the next 18 months. Not only that, he will be able to ease Vitor Roque into the side, and help him learn.

The questions will only continue if Lewandowski’s finishing does not improve, and even more so if Roque hits the ground running. Should the season end with Roque looking more effective than Lewandowski, there would be a decision to make over whether to retain him and have him on the bench.