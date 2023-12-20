Barcelona meet with Everton midfielder ahead of potential summer move

Barcelona are looking for a midfielder to screen their defence ahead of next season, and one of the options they are most keen on is Everton‘s Amadou Onana. The former Lille lynchpin looks out of their price range, but Barcelona President Joan Lapora has claimed they will not be operating under increased salary limit restrictions next summer.

The 22-year-old Belgian has excelled under Sean Dyche at Everton, and has been admiring glances wherever he goes this season. Manchester United are also thought to be interested, with Casemiro failing to plug the gaps at Old Trafford sufficiently, in part due to injuries. Footmercato claim that he has a €55m price tag, but if he continues at this level, other Premier League giants may well enter the race.

Barcelona are getting their ducks in a row early. According to their information, Barcelona have met with Onana’s camp to discuss a move. The Catalan side are said to be highly interested, but their budget will no doubt dictate the chances of a move.

Their interest in Onana was first reported at the beginning of December, and he certainly fits the profile that Sporting Director Deco is pursuing. The ex-Porto man reportedly wants a more physical midfielder that can get up and down the pitch to prevent Barcelona becoming stretched. The question, as always with Barcelona, is can Onana mix those qualities with the ability to receive the ball under pressure from the defence.