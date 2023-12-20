Barcelona lose star midfielder to injury, expected to miss three weeks

Barcelona fans had barely had time to appreciate star midfielder Pedri looking sharper week to week, before once again becoming concerned about the young talent. That is the case again this week, after he retired from training ahead of their clash with Almeria.

Initially ruled out for that clash and their friendly meeting with Mexican giants America in Dallas, USA, the latest reporting from Sport is that he will be out for around three weeks. On Wednesday evening it looks as if two of Fermin Lopez, Oriol Romeu and Sergi Roberto will join Ilkay Gundogan in the middle of the pitch. Frenkie de Jong is suspended for their final competitive game of the year.

In addition to their tie against Almeria, Pedri is expected to miss games against Las Palmas and Barbastro in the Copa del Rey. His presence for the Spanish Supercup semi-final against Osasuna in Saudi Arabia is a major doubt too, with that game coming 22 days after his injury.

Against Valencia they had maintained control for the vast majority of the match, for the first time since their win over Atletico Madrid, but it’s getting increasingly difficult for Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona to make plans with Pedri in them. Given his injury record, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente will be wondering whether he will have the ex-Las Palmas man fully fit during the Euros.