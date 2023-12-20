Barcelona have Xavi Hernandez successor lined up should he leave next summer

Barcelona and President Joan Laporta have been at pains to back up manager Xavi Hernandez in recent weeks as the pressure grows and results continue to disappoint. Yet they already have a contingency plan in place should he leave.

The line from Laporta has been clear that regardless of what happens, Xavi will remain their manager until the end of the season, while internally, Laporta has been keen to ‘end any debate’ about his future. The summer will be a different matter though.

Recent reports state that Sporting Director Deco sees Rafael Marquez, currently in charge of Barca Atletic, as his favourite to take over. Sport now describe him as a ‘real alternative’ to Xavi next summer, and if Xavi takes the decision to step down from the position, then they believe the Mexican manager is ready to take on an elite position.

This is Marquez’s first job in management, and he has kept Barca Atletic competitive under very tricky circumstances, often losing key players through the summer transfer window, or promotions to the first team.

Parallel to this, Michel Sanchez of Girona, Imanol Alguacil of Real Sociedad and Thiago Motta of Bologna are also on Barceloona’s shortlist. Marquez has the advantage that he has history at Barcelona, a personal relationship with Deco, and would not require a negotiation with another side.