Barcelona cult hero forced to leave managerial role in Italy despite 60% win rate

In November, former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas took over as interim head coach of Italian side Como. It was his first venture into senior management, having previous managed the Serie B club’s U19 and B teams.

Since taking over, Fabregas has overseen three wins, one draw and one defeat during his five matches in charge, results that have seen Como rise to third in the Serie B table. Despite this, Fabregas has now left his post, albeit this isn’t a decision that has been taken by him or the club.

Fabregas is unable to manage Como on a permanent basis currently as he does not have a UEFA Pro License. This means that he has been forced to vacate the manager’s position, and he has been replaced by Osian Roberts, as per MD.

However, Fabregas is expected to finish his coaching badges by the end of the season, and the expectation is that he will re-take the head coach position for the start of the 2024-25 campaign. At this stage, he could well be another top Spanish manager in the making, following in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola, Xabi Alonso and Barcelona’s own Xavi Hernandez.