Atletico Madrid star admits he can do more – ‘I have to take a step forward’

Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo de Paul has admitted that there is more to come from him in the Rojiblanco shirt, after a mixed first two-and-a-half years at the Metropolitano.

De Paul was brought in as their star signing in midfield, but flattered to deceive in an underperforming side in his first year. Things did not improve much in the second, but after returning in 2023 from Qatar with a World Cup-winners medal, this time things did click. In 2023, he has been one of their best players, but he admitted to Jorge Valdano that he can do more too.

“It depends on the person. I think I have to take a step forward at Atletico Madrid. The difference was that when I arrived at the Argentina team there was not such a solid structure, of players or a mantra of how things were done… I had much more influence in that decision-making. And at Atletico Madrid there is already a completely built base, and you have to get on that bus.”

That triumph with the national side was key too, according to de Paul.

“This year I feel much more important. In the first and second year you get to know yourself and try to read the message of the club and the dressing room. But this year I feel like I have a lot more influence,” he told Universo Valdano, as carried by Marca.

“It shows a lot how I feel. I am very transparent, and having a World Cup gives you authority and positions you in another place. But you have to take care of that position.”

While de Paul has put in some excellent performances over the course of the calendar year, there is still a feeling that he can be removed from the side without it necessarily having too much of a detrimental impact on Atletico. Whereas for Argentina and on occasion at the Metropolitano, he has shown he has the talent to be the lynchpin in the middle.