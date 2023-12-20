Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid in talks over deal for Croatian international to exit in January

Atletico Madrid might be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper soon, if talks for Ivo Grbic to leave are successful. The Croatian international could be in line for a return to his native country.

Jan Oblak will continue to occupy the number one spot at the Metropolitano, and Grbic has always accepted a back-up role, performing well when Oblak missed a long stretch with back problems.

However it appears he is looking for more minutes, and Luca Bendoni of Transfermarkt has reported that Dinamo Zagreb are in talks over a move to Maksimir. It would potentially see Los Rojiblancos make €2m on the deal.

The 27-year-old arrived three-and-a-half years ago from Lille on a €3.5m deal. Grbic would be joining the rivals of his boyhood club Hadjuk Split, but it would require either Atletico Madrid to trust in one of Yassine Bounou, Angel Diez or David Gil to back Oblak up. With Grbic out of contract next summer, it would be a deal that would likely suit all parties.

