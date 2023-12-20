Almeria become worst La Liga team of 21st century with Barcelona defeat

It’s safe to say that Almeria have had a very difficult season. After 18 matchdays, they are still yet to win a single match in La Liga, despite performances significantly improving under new head coach Gaizka Garitano.

Going into the winter break, the Andalusians are rooted to the bottom of the table with just five points, coming from five draws. They are three points behind Granada in 19th, and nine points adrift of Cadiz, who sit just outside of the relegation zone (and have played one game less – they take on Real Sociedad on Thursday).

As per Sport, Almeria’s start to the season is statistically the worst by a La Liga side in the 21st century. They held the record (five points) with Elche (2022-23) after MD17, but the defeat to Barcelona on Wednesday means that they hold the record on their own, as Elche picked up a point on MD18 last season.

Only Sporting Gijon (1997-98, three points) have had a worse start to a La Liga season than Almeria. They desperately need to start winning matches if they are to avoid relegation, although it is looking increasingly unlikely that this will be the case.