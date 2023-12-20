Agent denies Atletico Madrid veteran is in talks to leave for Turkey

Atletico Madrid have fierce competition for their three centre-back spots currently, and after Stefan Savic was sent off in the first half of their draw with Getafe, some might be wondering if the Serbian faces an uphill task to return to the starting XI. There are significant questions over his future in general.

Savic is out of contract at the end of the season, and there has been little talk of a renewal for the 32-year-old. It could well hinge on whether Mario Hermoso‘s talks with Atletico are successful, with the ex-Espanyol defender also out of contract.

There had been reports before the match that Atletico had an offer from Saudi Arabia for Savic, despite the fact he has just six months remaining on his deal.

🚨🎙️| Stefan Savic’s agent Žarko Peličić: “It’s not true that we are negotiating with Fenerbahçe regarding Savić; he has a valid contract with Atletico Madrid.” “I was in Istanbul, but there were discussions about other players.” [via @Vijestime] pic.twitter.com/YFsddgSyNY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 20, 2023

Following the Getafe match there were further reports that his agent was in talks with Fenerbahce over a deal for the centre-back. Zarko Pelicic has since denied those reports though, claiming his presence there was to do with other players.

🚨| BREAKING: Stefan Savic's agent has an official offer from Saudi Arabia and Atletico want to get rid off him AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! However, Savic's wife does not want to go to Saudi Arabia. [🎖️: @yagosabuncuoglu on YouTube] pic.twitter.com/IugOyXNEFJ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 19, 2023

Savic is certainly on the outside looking in as things stand. Reinildo Mandava is yet to return from injury, but Mario Hermoso, Axel Witsel, Cesar Azpilicueta and Jose Maria Gimenez are all ahead of him in the pecking order currently. With Hermoso and Witsel out of contract, and Gimenez’s injury issues continuing to hamper him, there are no guarantees either way though.