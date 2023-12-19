WATCH: Jude Bellingham mobbed in Madrid as he strolls around central Madrid with mother

It’s not impossible to see the rich and famous out and about in Spain’s capital, but Real Madrid stars have become a rare sight in central Madrid. One of the things that has endeared Jude Bellingham most to fans in Spain is the natural manner in which he has adapted to life in Spain and his surroundings, but few expected him to be quite as relaxed as he is.

On Monday, Bellingham was spotted amongst the Christmas shoppers on arguably Madrid’s busiest street, Gran Via. Halted by the traffic lights, fans young and older did not miss the chance to grab a photo with Bellingham, who was apparently walking around town with his mother, Denise.

You're doing your last-minute Christmas shopping, and who do you see rushing around the shops with you? Jude Bellingham. +pic.twitter.com/VCU4mujEWF — Football España (@footballespana_) December 19, 2023

Bellingham has one last assignment for Real Madrid before can finally enjoy a well-earned week off, with Real Madrid traveling to the Basque Country to face Alaves on Thursday night. It will be his 21st Real Madrid game – he has made goal contributions leading directly to points on 14 occasions so far.