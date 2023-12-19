WATCH: Antoine Griezmann brace levels Luis Aragones for top scorer in Atletico Madrid history

Atletico Madrid witnessed an historic night at the Metropolitano on Tuesday, as they witnessed the top goalscorer in the history of the club in action. Griezmann started the match on 171 goals, two short of record-holder and club legend Luis Aragones, and move level with him in a crazy encounter with Getafe.

Despite Stefan Savic getting sent off in the first half, Griezmann was on hand in the number nine spot to convert Rodrigo Riquelme’s excellent cross.

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN GIVES ATLETICO MADRID THE LEAD BEFORE HALFTIME! HIS 10TH LALIGA GOAL OF THE SEASON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I0ZyeqhL0W — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 19, 2023

Rodrigo Riquelme’s beautiful assist for Griezmann’s goal! 😍😍😍pic.twitter.com/BVjRQpppfd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 19, 2023

That put him one short, and the anticipation could be felt in the stands when he took the ball to attempt a penalty against David Soria. Griezmann hammered it home, while Soria got a hand to it, the Frenchman was already sprinting towards Diego Simeone as the two shared an iconic moment, one that will be replayed again and again.

Diego Simeone’s reaction to Griezmann’s goal pic.twitter.com/m7hmOJxJKh — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 19, 2023

Despite not being a natural striker, Griezmann has reached that figure with seven games fewer under his belt than Aragones, needing just 363. He has that many to beat the record, and could do so against Sevilla on Saturday.

antoine griezmann celebrating with simeone after becoming the all time top scorer for atletico🇫🇷 what a moment 🇫🇷❤️pic.twitter.com/iTUTZ3zBfy — ٍ (@grizi7i) December 19, 2023

Antoine Griezmann gets his brace from the penalty spot to give Atletico Madrid the 3-1 lead against Getafe. ⚽️⚽️🇫🇷pic.twitter.com/6eTGrqZuF4 — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) December 19, 2023

Griezmann’s celebration was the culmination of his redemption arc, and was symbolic of the deep bond between himelf and Simeone. Already there is talk of him as the greatest in Los Rojiblancos’ history. The sour note – Getafe came back to level things up in stoppage time, in a 3-3 draw.