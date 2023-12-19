Villarreal looking to move on from Ben Brereton Diaz in January transfer window

Villarreal are set for an interesting winter transfer window, with Marcelino Garcia Toral going into the market in midtable as their third manager of the season, and fourth in just over a year. Having answered the call in the Yellow Submarine’s time of need, it appears he will have permission to wield the axe, even over new signings.

As per Relevo, Marcelino is keen to bring in a winger in order to make up for the absence of Yeremy Pino, who is out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury until the end of the season. Thus far he has been counting on Alex Baena and Ilias Akhomach out wide. That is their priority, yet in order to make that happen, President Fernando Roig must free up space in their salary limit.

The way to do so is to get rid of players. Matteo Gabbia could return from his loan back to Milan, who are looking to strengthen their defence. Right-back Kiko Femenia, who has fallen to third in the pecking order after Aureli Altimira and Juan Foyth. Finally Ben Brereton Diaz is also on that list, despite arriving in the summer.

He could become a cruel sacrifice of Marcelino’s wants and desires. Brereton Diaz is reportedly open to an exit, but would prefer a move elsewhere in Spain on loan, so he can continue adapting to Spanish football. Equally, he has had issues settling his family in Castellon. The flipside is that Jose Luis Morales, who was on the outside looking in this season, is set to stay, after some excellent performances in recent weeks.