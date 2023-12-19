Serie A side interested in Barcelona defender in January window

Barcelona might be struggling for space in their salary limit this winter, as they try to raise funds to sign a midfielder, but their best hope of doing so may come from loan players. In particular, Clement Lenglet appears to have retained value in the eyes of Europe’s Sporting Directors, and he could be on the move this January.

Currently on loan at Aston Villa, the French defender has not received the regular football he would like, and if Villa are open to ending his loan deal, then the Blaugrana will seek to move him on. Bayern Munich are one of the sides that have been linked with a move, as they deal with an injury crisis at the back.

As per Sport, Napoli will seek to open contact over Lenglet again. The Serie A champions were interested in him after Kim Min-Jae left for Bayern this summer. Napoli ended up backing out due to Lenglet and Barcelona’s wage demands, with the 28-year-old valued at €15m. Now, the Blaugrana would be open to accepting €10m plus variables for the defender – Napoli are looking for a loan deal though.

Following recent reports that Barcelona are willing to listen to any offers that come their way this January, it leaves them in a poor negotiating position once again. If they can secure the exit of Lenglet though, it will see one of the major deals that ex-President Josep Maria Bartomeu did off the inflated wage bill, which is causing them so many issues currently.