‘Fantastic’ – Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez delighted with major VAR change in La Liga

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was one of the first to react to the change in procedure that will make referees’ discussions public after making decisions. On Tuesday it was announced that La Liga and the RFEF had reached an agreement to release the audio and the images from discussions between the VAR booth and the referee whenever a decision is reviewed, which represents a major shift from the general closed doors approach to referees in Spain.

Xavi was asked about it before his side face Almeria in their final competitive game of 2023. He could barely wait to get his answer out.

“Fantastic, Fantastic. It’s a step forward in the world of football. It’s very positive that people see what’s happening, that they undersstand what referees are calling. We have to humanise the referees and we have to help them, to normalise it. It’s very difficult being a referee. Any help we can give them is good. It’s great news for football, I’m happy.”

Xavi reiterated his stance a second time after being asked where he stood on it, and whether it could help communication between managers and referees.

“I am very happy that this rule is being put in place. If we humanise the referees and they also explain themselves, it is positive for football.”

Previously Xavi has advocated not just for the audio to be released when consulting for VAR decisions, but also for referees to explain their decisions after games. Whether this move solves the incessant controversy and conspiracy talk that is ongoing in Spain is another matter, but it does at least show some ambition to improve matters, amid almost unanimous criticism over the last few years..