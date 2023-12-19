Ex-Real Madrid defender an option for short-term deal to replace David Alaba

Real Madrid are on the backfoot after finding out that David Alaba had also torn his anterior cruciate ligament on Sunday during their victory. It leaves them with just two natural central defenders, veteran Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger, who has barely caught a rest all season.

After the match the Real Madrid recruitment department met to discuss their options, and while there is no hint of them having formed a shortlist for this injury, there are five defenders that Los Blancos have been scouting for the position before Alaba’s injury.

They had planned to strengthen the area in two summers time, with Rudiger into his thirties and Nacho his mid-thirties, and thus there was nothing in the budget to sign a young centre-back that could take on their responsibility long-term.

As such, they may look for a low-cost and temporary solution until the end of the season. As per Cadena Cope, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is one of the options. The French defender has not enjoyed a good time of it since moving to Old Trafford, and out of favour. That could make him available for a loan deal until the end of the season.

The other alternative gathering pace is the idea of bringing back Rafa Marin from his loan at Alaves, but it is said that they are reluctant to break his agreement with the Basque club.

Varane would be a solid addition to the side with experience at the top level and a knowledge of the place and the people there. He naturally pairs with a more aggressive central defender as was the case for Sergio Ramos, and is the case for Rudiger. Whether the finances and the desires of all three parties work out is another matter.