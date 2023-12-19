Diego Simeone makes transfer request to Atletico Madrid for January transfer window

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has always been sanguine about the resources he has at his disposal since taking over, but there is one area of his side he is desperate to see improved. After missing out on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the summer window, El Cholo has once again asked for a midfielder to be signed.

During the summer, it was always highlighted that Simeone wanted someone that could compete or alternate with Koke Resurreccion at the base of midfield, but it appears that he has seen sufficient of Pablo Barrios before his injury to play the youngster there. Cadena Cope say it is not a Hojbjerg profile Simeone wants, but rather someone that can play on the left side of the three, with Thomas Lemar’s return uncertain.

The Frenchman could be out until February or March depending on how his recovery goes. All the same it does seem curious that Simoene has moved off his original request, given he has Rodrigo de Paul and Saul Niguez who are perfectly capable of operating in that position, as well as Barrios when he returns.