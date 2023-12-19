Defensive crisis at Real Madrid deepens as youngster is ruled out for three months

Real Madrid’s injury crisis is testing the depth of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and while various members of the injury list are close to returning, more continue to fall.

Aurelien Tchouameni was described by Ancelotti as ‘the first option’ to fill in at centre-back after David Alaba went down with a season-ending injury on Sunday, leaving Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger as the only fit central defenders remaining. Right-back Dani Carvajal is one of four players thought to be nearing a return, but none of them are central defenders.

Despite Ancelotti’s demands for another option, it looks as if Real Madrid will not sign a defender this January, and they will ask Ancelotti to survive with makeshift solutions or youngsters. However he will not be able to call on the only Real Madrid Castilla centre-back that the Italian previously thought was ready for the jump. As per Marca, Marvel will be out for the next three months. After going down with a muscle injury, the 20-year-old has had his diagnosis confirmed.

It leaves Ancelotti with three main options: throw in a youngster ahead of time, play one of his senior squad out of position, or persuade Los Blancos to go into the market. It’s a delicate issue for Ancelotti. Real Madrid are in part doing so well in La Liga because they have their best defensive record in over 50 years, and the injuries are now threatening to impact on their defending.