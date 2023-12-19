Carlo Ancelotti clashing with Real Madrid over January transfer policy as Italian is sidelined again

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti counts among his many talents an ability to handle his superiors well, ensuring that he never puts a foot out of line. Yet it may be starting to grate on the former Milan manager just how little say he appears to have in transfer policy.

Previously he had asked for an alternative back-up goalkeeper to Andriy Lunin, a request which was not fulfilled. This summer past, Carletto had told Real Madrid that the best way to navigate Karim Benzema’s departure was to bring in Harry Kane, another idea that was dismissed. Now it looks as if his wishes will again fall on deaf ears this season.

Recent reports state that Real Madrid will not sign a central defender in light of David Alaba’s season-ending injury, but Relevo say that Ancelotti is not on board with that strategy. Their information is that Ancelotti is very keen on having an experienced and quality central defender come in. That said, he is aware of the economic policy at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is willing to search for an option that meets their needs too.

Ancelotti has every right to request reinforcements. Ultimately it is his job on the line if things go poorly in the second half of the season, and if they do not sign a replacement for either Alaba or Eder Militao, then he is being asked to meet objectives with a heavy handicap. It could be implied that Los Blancos believe Militao will be back much sooner than previously thought.