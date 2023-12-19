Barcelona’s Xavi Hernandez confirms new signing will start training after Christmas break

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that he is in contact with new signing Vitor Roque, who is being described as their future number nine. Roque, 18, will complete his move to Barcelona once the January transfer window opens, in a deal that is worth €30m, plus €31m in variables. He has signed a deal until 2030, with an option for a further year.

“If everything goes well, he will join us after the holidays. We are in contact with him so that he arrives in good condition.”

It was put to him that Roque could be the one to inspire a jump in level at the Blaugrana, with their finishing coming under the microscope in recent weeks. Xavi edged away from that idea.

“We cannot put pressure on Vitor Roque or young people like Lamine. They have to go step by step. We have to take a step forward as a team. We need to make the difference, we lack effectiveness in the areas. The lack of effectiveness has weighed on us in many games. If we want to turn things around in La Liga, we need to improve there.”

On the other hand, Xavi was asked if he was worried about Roque not hitting the ground running, and perhaps the pressure getting to him.

“Well yeah, but I mean if you look at it like that… If the plane doesn’t leave, maybe he won’t come… Looking at it like that, he’s better off in Brazil. He’s a hope for the team. He’s a very good signing and I think he can contribute a lot to us. So many positive things come to mind, I don’t have time to think about the alternative. Work, goals, sacrifice… He’s a player that attacks the space.”

The ideal situation for Barcelona was to have Roque eased into the side while he learns under Robert Lewandowski, with the Polish striker able to pass on years of experience. However with Lewandowski struggling more than ever since his early stages at Borussia Dortmund, there will be pressure to test Roque out and see if he can find the finishing touch that both Lewandowski and Barcelona have been lacking.