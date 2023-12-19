Barcelona star turns down potential Premier League move despite ‘major offer’

Barcelona have been struggling to sign players in recent seasons, with their salary limit restricting how much they are allowed to invest in new additions. However part of the reason for that is a lack of sales, with the only income of note coming from Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele in recent years. However there is a line of thinking that at least one major sale will have to be made in order for the Blaugrana to make the movements they want to next summer.

If things continue as they have been, one of those sales could be Alejandro Balde. The 20-year-old left-back started against Valencia, but had been left out for key matches against Porto, Atletico Madrid and Girona. Given the quality he showed last season, it’s no surprise that other clubs are keeping a close eye on one of the most promising left-backs in the world.

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona received a significant offer from a Premier League club for Balde, and agent Jorge Mendes contacted his camp. However he was told that Balde was content at Barcelona.

This is ostensibly positive news for the Blaugrana. However there has been a consistent trail of talk about a potential move for Balde, which suggests there is an interested party in making the move. Manchester City have been linked with Balde previously, but there is no clarification on whom the offer is from.