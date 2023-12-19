Barcelona Sporting Director wants midfielder from Premier League for January signing

Barcelona want to bring in Edgar Davids this January transfer window, or at least the closest thing they can find to a reincarnation. President Joan Laporta declared on Monday that he wants to sign a midfielder on Monday in order to kickstart their season in the same way that the Dutchman once did.

Sporting Director Deco has a clear idea of what and where he wants in the market, if they can raise the funds to make a deal happen. As per Sport, Deco wants an experienced midfielder but with the ability to cover ground and stand up to the opposition physically in order to slot in alongside the likes of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan. The Catalan daily say that Deco is looking towards the Premier League in order to find the profile he wants, believing that the oversized squads in England could allow them to find the right player at a lower price.

It is a strategy that has been implemented on numerous occasions in the past at Barcelona with varying degrees of success. Paulinho turned out to be an excellent signing for the Blaugrana during his single season, playing a crucial role in their title victory after Neymar Junior left. However he did have Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to create alongside him. Arturo Vidal came to Barcelona and played well at points during his spell, but became a symbol of the fact that Barcelona could not control games as they would have liked.