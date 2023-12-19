Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet gives green light to move in January – Aston Villa to decide

On-loan Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet appears to be close to deciding his future, with a number of reports flying around about the Frenchman. His immediate future will hinge on Aston Villa, who must decide whether to terminate his current loan deal, or hold onto the 28-year-old.

In recent weeks Napoli and Bayern Munich have been linked with Lenglet, while Barcelona are keen to sell Lenglet and get his wages off their books. Lenglet has played all five matches in the Europa Conference League for Unai Emery, but the Basque coach is yet to give him a single Premier League minute so far, leading him to seek his fortunes elsewhere.

As per CdS (carried by Sport), he has given the green light to a move to Serie A. Napoli wanted him on loan, but Lenglet is keen to move to Milan on a loan deal with an obligatory buy clause, depending on how many minutes he plays in the second half of the season. Barcelona are on board with the deal, seeing a shot at a potential sale.

No figures are mentioned, but previous estimates at Barcelona’s asking price have been set at around €10m plus variables, having been unable to sell him for €15m over the summer. A solid defender in the right system, Lenglet performed well for the first half of his Barcelona career, but as the team’s fortunes fell, so did his.