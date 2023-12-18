Top 10 Best Youngsters Spain Can Rely On For 2026 World Cup

Spain’s national team is set to make a significant impact on the international football scene in the coming years, with a new generation of talented young players coming through the ranks to help the national team. Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup which will be held in three different countries namely Canada, Mexico, and the United States, we can expect these young players to play an important role in Spain’s performance, potentially leading the team to victory. Some of these young players are both the future and the present for their clubs.

Since conquering the world in 2010, Spain hasn’t had the easiest of times. Spain’s last three World Cup campaigns have been disappointing with the last one at Qatar where they were knocked out by Morocco in the round of sixteen being the most disappointing. After that disappointing campaign, Spain is now attempting to assemble a strong team that combines experience with the energy of youth. According to Eurosport, Iker Casillas, former Real Madrid, Porto, and Spain national team goalkeeper, mentioned that Spain’s young team will be well-prepared for the 2026 World Cup.

In this article, we will look at the top ten best young players on whom Spain can rely for the World Cup in 2026, delving into their abilities, potential, and the excitement they bring to the team. So, as the countdown to the World Cup in 2026 begins, let us introduce you to the next generation of Spanish football stars. Which of these young football stars will lead Spain to the World Cup in 2026?

1. Pedri

Pedri usually plays as a roaming midfielder, which lets him move around the field and have a big effect on the game. He’s known for his passing and vision, his dribbling and agility, his work rate and defensive contributions, and his ability to make room for his teammates.

Pedri’s performance in the 2022 World Cup and how much he has improved at Barcelona shows that he will have a big effect on Spain’s 2026 World Cup campaign. His unique set of skills, work rate, and vision make him an asset to any team. His youthful energy and ability to adapt could help Spain win the tournament.

Spain can count on Pedri, a young player with a lot of potential, to play well at the 2026 World Cup. His great play over the past few years, both with Barcelona and for Spain at the international level, shows that he has the potential to make a big difference in how the team does in the upcoming tournament. As long as Pedri keeps improving, he will be a very important player for Spain in the 2026 World Cup.

2. Gavi

He made his debut for Spain’s senior team in a UEFA Nations League semi-final win against Italy on October 6, 2021, becoming the youngest player to represent Spain in a major international tournament and scored his first senior goal in the Nations League away against the Czech Republic on June 5, 2022. Gavi was named in Spain’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he started in all four matches.

Despite his young age, Gavi has demonstrated that he can handle the pressure and perform exceptionally well on the field. His performances in major tournaments, such as the 2022 World Cup, have earned him a spot as one of the best youngsters Spain can rely on for the 2026 World Cup.

3. Yeremi Pino

Yeremy Pino is a promising young Spanish professional footballer who plays as a right winger for Villarreal. Born on October 20, 2002, he will be 23 years old when the 2026 World Cup takes place. Pino has been described as a player routinely linked with top clubs in Spain and England, and his talent and potential have been recognized by various sources. He is part of a group of highly promising young talents, including Gavi, Pedri, and Ansu Fati, who could form the core of the Spanish national team for future tournaments, including the 2026 World Cup. His performance statistics also reflect his potential and contribution to the teams he plays for. Therefore, Yeremy Pino is indeed one of the best young players that Spain can rely on for the 2026 World Cup.

4. Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati, born on October 31, 2002, is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and the Spain national team. He was once considered as the next big thing in Spanish football and was often compared to Lionel Messi due to his playing style and talent. Although he has faced some challenges in his career, such as injuries and a loan move to Brighton, Fati remains a promising young player that Spain can rely on for the 2026 World Cup.

At just 21 years old, he has been called up for the Spain national team and has shown impressive performance, scored goals, and created opportunities for his teammates. Fati made his senior international debut with Spain in 2022, and since then, he has represented the country nine times, scoring two goals. Fati is known for his exceptional speed, dribbling skills, and ability to take on defenders, making him a formidable threat in the attacking third. Fati has already gained significant international experience, having played for the Spain national team in various competitions, including the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Fati remains a promising young player that Spain can rely on for the 2026 World Cup. With his speed, dribbling skills, and international experience, Ansu Fati is a valuable asset for the Spanish national team and has the potential to make a significant impact on the team’s performance in the 2026 World Cup.

5. Alejandro Balde

He has also played in Spain’s 2026 World Cup qualifying matches, demonstrating the national team’s faith in his abilities. Balde’s potential and performance as a key member of Barcelona’s youth system make him a promising prospect for Spain’s future campaigns.

6. Nico Williams

Nico Williams, born on July 12, 2002, is a promising Spanish professional footballer who currently plays as a winger for Athletic Club in La Liga. Nico Williams is one of the best prospects for the Spanish national team in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup as a young and talented player.

His performance and potential have gotten the interest of football experts and top clubs, with Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly interested. Williams’ skill, speed, and ability to score goals make him an important asset for Spain’s future campaigns, including the 2026 World Cup.

His selection to the Spanish squad for friendly matches, as well as his consistent performance for Athletic Bilbao, shows his potential to be a key player for Spain in the coming years. Nico Williams, with his growing experience and exposure at the highest level, is poised to be a player on whom Spain can rely for the 2026 World Cup and beyond.

7. Ivan Fresneda

Ivan Fresneda is a 19-year-old right-back who has been playing for Real Valladolid’s first team after leaving Real Madrid’s academy. Currently, he is playing for the Portuguese club side, Sporting CP. He has been described as a Spanish wonderkid being chased by Europe’s elite after shutting down Vinicius in an exciting encounter last season.

His physical profile and determination make him an interesting project at right-back, and with Dani Carvajal ageing, Fresneda is a contender to be his long-term replacement for La Roja.

8. Stefan Bajcetic



Stefan Bajcetic is a promising young talent who has been making a name for himself at Liverpool. Born in Vigo, Spain, Bajcetic is a versatile midfielder who has attracted the attention of both the Serbian and Spanish national teams. He is eligible to play for Serbia and Spain due to his Serbian heritage and Spanish birth.

Despite receiving a call-up to the Spain under-19 squad, he was unable to participate in a friendly match due to injury. However, he has expressed his desire to play for the Spanish national team, and it is believed that he could be a part of Spain’s plans for the 2026 World Cup. Bajcetic’s rise to the first team at Liverpool and his potential have put him on the radar for both club and country, making him a player to watch in the coming years.

9. Alberto Moleiro

Alberto Moleiro, a talented midfielder currently playing for Las Palmas, is considered one of the best youngsters in Spain that the national team can rely on for the 2026 World Cup. Moleiro has shown impressive skills and potential, which has caught the attention of both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Moleiro is under contract with Las Palmas until 2026, which provides stability and gives him chances to show his talent. Although a transfer is not ruled out this ensures that he will be available for the national team during the crucial years leading up to the World Cup.

10. Pablo Torre

Pablo Torre is a 20-year-old Spanish footballer who currently plays for Barcelona. He is considered one of the best young players in Spain and has already made an impact at the club level. Torre’s precise passing and creative playmaking skills make him a formidable presence in the midfield, as he orchestrates attacks and creates scoring opportunities for his team.

Torre’s energy, vision, and passing make him a key player in his team’s attack, as he is best suited to playing as a central midfielder in Spain’s traditional 4-3-3 formation. While it is too early to predict whether he will be a part of Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, his talent and high potential make him a player that Spain can rely on in the future.

Likely Impact of Sports Betting on the 2026 World Cup

Sports betting has become a popular activity among sports and football lovers around the world, and the 2026 World Cup is expected to have a significant impact on the betting industry. The tournament is expected to attract a large number of bettors, and bookmakers will be already preparing by bringing in new and exciting betting options.

The numbers of bookmakers and revenues in the sports betting industry keep increasing yearly, it is expected that the 2026 World Cup is expected to impact the industry positively with more bettors expected to participate.

The tournament will provide an opportunity for bettors to place bets on their favorite teams and players, and bookmakers are expected to offer a wide range of improved betting options. Bettors will be able to place bets on options like the winner of the tournament, the top scorer, and other outcomes.

The tournament will also provide an opportunity for bettors to learn more about the teams and players, which can help them make informed betting decisions. New betting sites in Australia are expected to play a significant role in the 2026 World Cup. Australia has a fast-growing sports betting industry, and with new betting sites emerging with exciting options and offers, the 2026 World Cup is expected to provide an opportunity for these betting sites to showcase their offers and attract new customers. The bettors in Australia have nothing to worry about in following up the World Cup as SBS has secured exclusive broadcast rights to FIFA World Cup 2026, and fans across Australia will be able to catch all 104 matches. This will provide an opportunity for bettors to follow the tournament closely and place bets on their favorite teams and players.

Conclusion

Spain’s national team has experienced a series of disappointing early exits from recent World Cups, and the 2026 World Cup might be no exception. However, there is some optimism about the team’s prospects for the 2026 World Cup, as they will have a younger and more promising squad. Spain has a promising young team for the World Cup in 2026.

Spain has a number of talented midfielders, as has been customary for them in recent years, but the likes of Fresneda, Pino and Nico Williams all provide hope that they can make the difference at either end of the pitch too.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches in less than three years, it is clear that Spain has the talent and potential to compete with the best teams in the world, and with the right strategy and preparation, they could emerge as a serious contender for the title. Only time will tell how Spain performs in the tournament, but one thing is certain: the future of Spanish football looks bright.