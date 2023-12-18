The 5 names on Real Madrid’s central defender shortlist that could replace David Alaba

Real Madrid will have to re-evaluate their transfer plans this week, after another anterior cruciate ligament injury to David Alaba leaves them with just two natural central defenders until late February at the earliest, when Eder Militao could return from the same issue. There are five central defenders that Real Madrid are tracking that could become possible answers to their injury crisis.

Los Blancos would ideally consider a similar deal as the one they have for Kepa Arrizabalaga – a loan deal to tie them over until the end of the season. Yet they had been considering strengthening the middle of their defence with a young, promising option either this summer or next, with Nacho Fernandez, Alaba and Antonio Rudiger all advancing through their thirties. Diario AS and Marca have highlighted five of the options already being watched by Real Madrid.

Giorgio Scalvini – Atalanta

The 20-year-old defender has become a regular for both Atalanta and Italy of late, and with a tall, imposing frame, is one of the most promising central defenders in Europe. His asking price is thought to stretch to €50m.

Goncalo Inacio – Sporting CP

The preferred option before the injury to Alaba. The 22-year-old has been impressive for Sporting, and is left-footed as an added bonus. Real Madrid would rather sign a left-footed defender permanently, as he could compete with Alaba next season, leaving Militao and Rudiger to compete for the right side. He has a €60m release clause, but could be available for €45m now and €15m in the summer.

Antonio Silva – Benfica

Silva has a €100m release clause, and is right-footed, which gives him a slight disadvantage compared to Inacio, as negotiations would be trickier too. At 20 years of age, he is younger than Inacio though, and thus will hold value better.

Willian Pacho – Eintracht Frankfurt

Another tall, imposing central defender, the 21-year-old Ecuador international is left-footed too. He has been impressing for Eintracht, but having spent €9m on him this summer, his price tag is likely to exceed €40m. Pacho has played every single minute for the Eagles in the Bundesliga this season.

Leny Yoro – Lille

The 18-year-old central defender has burst onto the scene in Ligue 1, and much like Raphael Varane in his day at Lens, appears to have it all. Physical, quick, good on the ball, and fresh off the back of a good game against Kylian Mbappe, he has been a revelation this season.

Real Madrid have been conservative in the market of recent years when it comes to short-term solutions, but when they have decided to invest, they have not been afraid to put down money for promising young signings. All of the above fit their recent transfer policy.