Sevilla appoint ex-Valencia and Atletico Madrid coach following Diego Alonso departure

Sevilla have for the second season in a row brought in an experienced La Liga veteran in order to put out the fires at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. After Diego Alonso was relieved of his duties on Saturday night, Los Nervionenses concluded talks with Quique Sanchez Flores to become their manager, announcing a deal on Monday afternoon.

Like Jose Luis Mendilibar last season, Sanchez Flores has been more used to saving teams from relegation rather than propelling them towards Europe. That will have to be the case for Sevilla as well, who after their 3-0 defeat to Getafe are only out of the drop zone on goal difference. The ex-Valencia and Atletico Madrid manager has signed an 18-month deal that will see him in charge until 2025.

The experienced coach has a tough job on his hands. Sevilla have been unable to climb out of the mire since Julen Lopetegui left, save for a brief spell under Mendilibar last season. Now Sanchez Flores is given a baptism of fire, heading to relegation rivals Granada on Tuesday knowing a defeat will see their hosts move to within two points against them.