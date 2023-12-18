Real Madrid keen to bring in defensive signing but would rather temporary deal

Real Madrid are now on the hunt for a central defender in January. After David Alaba went down with Los Blancos’s third anterior cruciate ligament injury of the season, the necessity of a replacement became the talking point after their win over Villarreal. Not just on the radio talk shows, but also in the offices at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per Relevo, the recruitment department discussed their options immediately after the match, and there was consensus that they needed another option in central defence, with Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger the only natural central defenders left that are fit. Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy have filled in there at times, but Los Blancos have a heavy calendar in January and February too.

However the option that was discussed most was a loan deal until the end of the season, as they did with Kepa Arrizabalaga when replacing Thibaut Courtois. However it could be tricky for them to find a replacement of the required level on loan in January too, even if it is the preferred option. It is not ruled out that they may discuss a return for on-loan central defender Rafa Marin, who has become a regular at Alaves this season.

Real Madrid had intended on strengthening their backline more permanently, but two to three years down the line. Making a major signing in that area could also affect the money available for other planned deals, with Alphonso Davies, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe all being linked with a switch to the Bernabeu. If they do go into the market to sign permanently, then they have five options on their radar.

There is also the potential for an academy player to step up. Marvel would be the most favoured option, but he is out until February, and so Jacobo Ramon, Alvaro Carrillo, Edgar Pujol and Raul Asencio are options from La Fabrica, although Carrillo would be best-placed, having already been on the bench on multiple occasions.

Real Madrid have rarely trusted academy players to fill in for important matches, and neither has Carlo Ancelotti, thus it does seem more likely that they will go into the January market. Neither have they been willing to precipitate deals for players they are not convinced about though, and it has been some time since they spent big in the winter transfer window.